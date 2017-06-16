MSS Software, a provider of barcode equipment, barcode software and other barcode solutions headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, has published a white paper on the steps a business can take to select a barcode attendance tracking system appropriate to its individual needs.

MSS Software begins its white paper by acknowledging the diversity of industries and events that may require a barcode attendance tracking system. Events such as conferences, seminars and trade shows all may require or benefit from the technology, according to the company. Though the need exists, the white paper observes that organizers of such events are often overwhelmed by the logistical requirements of the event. Thus, a step-by-step approach is necessary to select an effective attendance system.

The first step in selecting the right system, writes MSS Software , is for event organizers to clearly define their needs; most importantly, an expected attendance figure is necessary. “In most cases, if you are anticipating attendance of at least 100 people, an automated system will make sense economically,” the white paper advises. The complexity of the event also must be taken into consideration when considering specific needs. An automated, barcoded tracking system is recommended for events with breakout sessions, trainings and classes.

The nature of an event’s registration process is listed as the next step in the process. A barcoded system, according MSS Software, can be incorporated efficiently if registration is confirmed off-line, prior to the event. “In many cases,” reads the white paper, “the registration will allow attendees to self-register for the conference and provide them with a barcoded confirmation. This confirmation can be brought with the attendee to the conference so that the check-in procedure is more automated and saves time.”

Barcoded badges and barcoded scanners are the final factors that need to be considered in selecting an attendance tracking system. Event organizers, per the information, need to make sure that the type of barcodes they choose are compatible with the software, badges and scanners they choose. The number of barcoded badgers and scanners necessary will also vary with respect to the number of event attendees. Generally, the white paper advises a rule of providing one barcode scanner for every 50 attendees. Further details can be found at http://mss-software.com/white-papers/barcode-attendance-tracking-factors.php

MSS Software has provided customized barcode solutions to organizations of all sizes since 1984. For more information on the company’s barcoded attendance tracking software, or for a full listing of products offered, the business may be contacted by using the information provided below.

