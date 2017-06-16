Queer Shirts is a website on which can be found trendy and mazing LGBT, gay and poliitical tshirts. T-shirts have ceased to be an ordinary garment and now they are means of self-expression for people of any age and social status. Walking in the same clothes of basic colors is common in offices and at formal meetings, while in an informal setting, people prefer to wear bright models with intricate prints.

In Queer Shirts online store you can choose the right option among thousands of ready-made and order a T-shirt that you like. Choose witty or topical inscriptions, comic drawings or images of celebrities. For convenience of a choice prints are divided into thematic categories. The categories or collections on the website are following: Emoji Tees, Get Over It, Message, Most Popular, Politics, Rainbow. The main advantages of Queer Shirts T-shirts are softness and comfort. Therefore, the quality of the fabric is important. The material for a T-shirt is usually chosen depending on the type of printing. For cool t-shirts with a full print, 100% polyester is used. It retains the brightness of the image and withstands washing, without stretching and not rolling. Fans of natural fabrics will appreciate T-shirts made from 100% cotton and fine knitwear (95% cotton, 5% elastane). These options are suitable if you decide to order a T-shirt with print on the chest or back.

Few like to run around the shops in the pre-holiday bustle and choose suitable gifts. At Queer Shirts are offered T-shirts with a colorful pattern or a motivating quote. Such a thing will please your loved ones and will complete their wardrobe. The catalog includes female and male models and everyone will be able to find a style to taste. Also a variety of prints will surprise even picky shoppers.

Purchasing t-shirt online on Queer Shirts, you can use many payment methods, such as: American Express, Discover, PayPal, Visa, Bitcoin and other. The return policy for misprinted/damaged/defective t-shirts is 30 days after the product was delivered. For packages lost in transit, all claims must be submitted no later than 30 days after the estimated delivery date. To be eligible for a return, the item must be unused and in the same condition that it was received. Also customer will be responsible for paying for his own shipping costs for returning the item and shipping costs are non-refundable.

Contact:

Company: Queer Shirts

Contact Name: Brad Cole

Address: PO Box 7775 #80477, San Francisco, California 94120-7775

Phone: (628) 400-3788

Email: hi@queershirts.co

Website: http://queershirts.co