Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire ) June 16, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new distribution agreement with TE Connectivity’s DEUTSCH-ICT line of automotive products.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, was pleased with the finalization of the agreement, which includes wires, connectors, contacts, accessories, and power cables designed for applications where dust, dirt, moisture, salt spray, and vibration can contaminate or damage electrical connections.

“Future Electronics’ specialized business model is focused on the penetration of new markets in order to better serve our customers’ growing need for harsh environment solutions,” explained Andrzej Zubka, V.P. of Industrial & Commercial Transportation Sales and Marketing, TE Connectivity.

“We look forward to offering TE’s industry-leading DEUTSCH-ICT products for our customers around the world. This is truly a great opportunity to broaden our product offering,” said Jack Voelmle, corporate vice president, Future Electronics.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from TE’s DEUTSCH-ICT automotive line, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,000 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

