Playful with a plethora of colours, yet preserving the silent hues of white and pastel shades, Eda’s new range instils the ecstasy of the monsoon. The collection dictates the uniqueness of your personality and with each ensemble, the thrill of elevating emotions cascades the senses as the rain cascades from heaven to earth.

Every piece in this collection is inspired by nature and rejoices subtly with the unexpected splash of precious fabric and abstract artistry. Determined to uphold the old adage – ‘Why do you want to fit in when you are meant to stand out!’, each piece is committed to enhance your aura and make you the cynosure of all eyes. The unparalleled collection redefines ‘Simple and Sophistication’ in its own signature style. Distinction and style have found a home in this range to resonate with the welcoming rain.

Price: INR 4,000/- onwards

Available At: eda

Shop No- 109, Meherchand Market,

Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

About eda:

eda reflects a modish femininity which features wardrobe staples in demure shades.

Using methods steeped in tradition; eda is committed to creating exquisite clothing, meticulously handcrafted by artisans and with versatile wearability in mind.

The vision is to meld together a lifetime love of colour, embellishments and fine craftsmanship.

Find expertly crafted designs in superior natural and blended fabrics, led by creative and playful silhouettes. Flirtatious, offbeat style characterises the collection, with vibrant detailing and polished embellishments accentuating the range. An innovative palette of deep jewels and natural shades accentuates the label’s laid-back yet unconventional attitude.