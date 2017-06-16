Cherrystone Auctions, one of the premier stamp auctioneers in the U.S., recently announced its website’s CherrystoneLIVE feature, which will allow stamp buyers to place bids on rare stamps online. Cherrystone Auctions has a long history of live stamp auctions, having been auctioning rare and valuable stamps for fifty years. According to Cherrystone Auctions, the addition of CherrystoneLIVE marks a new frontier for the company’s stamp auctioning business, as buyers can now bid on stamps from the comfort of their own homes. According to the company, this web-based interface interacts with a live public auction floor, so that online users can participate in an actual live auction. Cherrystone Auctions states that it is proud to offer its customers the option of buying stamps from the comfort of their own home.

Cherrystone Auctions also stated that its website, www.cherrystoneauctions.com , offers a demo for users unfamiliar with the CherrystoneLIVE interface. This demo actually allows users to practice bidding, according to Cherrystone’s website. The website also offers online registration for anyone interested in participating in an auction. Registration is required for any user who wishes to join an auction via CherrystoneLIVE . The company stated that any users who are having trouble placing bids can call a Cherrystone representative and place bids over the phone by dialing (212)977-7734.

Cherrystone Auctions stated that they will still continue to offer live auctions that stamp buyers can attend in person. Online bidding is not meant to replace live bidding, but rather, it is meant to supplement it. Schedules and locations of upcoming auctions can be found on the Cherrystone Auctions website. Auction catalogs can be found on the website as well, so that interested buyers can see what will be offered at future auctions. The company did state that philatelists are also able to purchase stamps outright (without placing bids) on https://www.cherrystonestamps.com/

Cherrystone Auctions states that it is proud to open up its auctions to a much wider audience through the addition of CherrystoneLIVE. It looks forward to serving stamp collectors around the country and world. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

