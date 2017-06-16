Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue.

Laiaküla, Estonia — Ultrasound developments.

The last 10 to 15 years ultrasound technology has advanced significantly. 4D video and HD reality are both terms ultrasound equipment makers use to attract the attention. Ultrasound clinics are offering 3D baby statues in addition to printed pictures. All these industry developments are focused on satisfying the curiosity of even the most demanding parents. Additionally, clinics offering emotional ultrasounds allow parents a view into the world of the baby in the womb.

To some people, this increased reality might be too confronting and controversial. Remarks like “Why is it necessary to know how the baby looks?” or “Have patience and then you will know!” are often heard. Some parents clearly reject every glimpse of the baby. Many parents decide only for the standard 2D ultrasound health checks performed by doctors and in hospitals. All these remarks, motivations, and feelings do not prevent that there are many parents looking to connect with their child before the actual birth. These parents have a very strong wish to see their child when it is in the womb. They want to learn to know this little person growing inside the mother.

Benefits of emotional ultrasounds.

Sirbonu (http://www.sirbonu.com) supports and respects all views in society on the 3D emotional ultrasound sessions and the 3D baby statues. Additionally, Sirbonu advocates prudence in the usage of emotional ultrasound for the entertainment of the parents. All sessions should be done by educated specialists. The baby should always come before the needs of the parents. However, it is very normal for expecting parents to have the wish to meet and bond with their child prenatally. To be able to see the baby and learn to know this little person before it is born is very special.

3D emotional ultrasounds could help expectant mothers and fathers to form an early bond with the child. It is an additional possibility allowing an early start into the parenting role and reducing the shock when the child is suddenly put in the arms of the new parent. To a person wanting to choose a 3D ultrasound and a 3D Baby Statue, these aforementioned reasons are all very valid. Additionally, it allows easy sharing between social networks such as brothers, sisters, and grandparents.

3D printed baby statues.

To satisfy even the most demanding expectant parents, ultrasound clinics can offer their clients a 3D printed baby. Not the 2D to 3D rendered images but the real thing. A 3D baby statue created from the actual ultrasound data. Sirbonu offers both ultrasound clinics and parents interested in this product the possibility to have a 3D ultrasound converted into a 3D file used for printing the baby statue. With prices starting as low as 25 Euro for a 3D file, the 3D baby comes into reach of a larger audience.

The only thing needed is a volume file or DICOM file from the ultrasound machine. These files can be made by most ultrasound machines. The volume file is converted and cleaned up by Sirbonu and saved to an STL file. The STL file can be viewed in a 3d program. The parents can decide to either keep this 3D image in digital format just as a photo or to have it printed in any material they like. For more information, please visit the website 3D printed baby statues (http://www.sirbonu.com/3d-printed-baby-statue).

Feel free to contact Sirbonu at info(at)sirbonu.com for more information or a price offer. This service is available globally in any country or region where currently there are no partners using the BabySliceO software.

Sirbonu OÜ is the official EMEA distributor of TOMOVISION BabySliceO ultrasound conversion software (http://www.sirbonu.com/tomovision-software/baby-slice-o-software). This press release is a commercial message and reflects the view of the writer. Sirbonu OÜ does not advocate nor support overexposure of the baby through 3D ultrasounds for emotional purposes.