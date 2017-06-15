Sales for the 1080p and 720p model Spycrushers spy pen camera increase after positive customer feedback and news coverage.

“We appreciate how news of our spy pen camera products has spread throughout the country and overseas. Our sales across all our pen camera models have increased. We know that it is because of the outstanding news coverage and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback that has gotten us to this point,” said Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers.

A pen camera, as in the case of a SpyCrushers pen camera, is a real writing executive style pen that has a secret hidden camera inside that records video, audio and takes pictures without being detected. It is a covert spying and surveillance recording device used by individuals who have a need or desire for a spy camera.

SpyCrushers President, Ryan Anderson recently spoke to a group of attendees during a press conference regarding the success of their spy pen camera line of products.

“We offer a range of spy pen cameras. We currently offer four models that range in storage size and functionality. We have a 4GB, 8GB and two 16GB storage size spy pen models. Our biggest selling spy cameras are our 16GB spy pen 1080p and 720p models,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson, the SpyCrushers 16GB 1080p Spy Pen Camera records in 1080p HD video. Takes high resolution pictures, has an audio only recording feature and can be used as a webcam. The 16GB 720p spy pen has the same features and functionality as the 1080p pen camera, but records in 720p HD video instead of 1080p.

The 1080p pen camera is available on the Spycrushers website at a $69.97 retail price. The 720p spy pen camera is also available on the Spycrushers website and is offered at $49.97.

“We have very affordable pricing for our pen cameras. We often hold sales and special discounted offers through our distribution partners like Amazon and Groupon ,” said Anderson.

Anderson went on to say that through their company’s social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest the company makes past and potential customers aware of the which sales channel the best price can be found on any given day.

Currently Spycrushers spy camera products can be found for sale online on Amazon , Groupon, Ebay and Spycrushers ecommerce sites. Amazon, Ebay and Groupon shoppers can find Spycrushers products when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any of the sites named.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact:

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr@spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com