What’s special about it?

The difference the Invicta Lefty Force Chronograph Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch bears with any other watch doesn’t take more than a moment to be spotted. Unlike other watches, it has its crown and chronograph pushers on the left side, which makes it easier to be worn on the right wrist; but more than that, it is an insurance against damages that can occur accidentally to the crown and the pushers if your grip slips underwater.

About the looks

The Invicta Lefty Force Chronograph Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch combines style with superior functionality and extraordinary ruggedness, creating one of the most striking timepieces in the sports arena. At 45mm across, it is meant for average to large wrists and the wide face makes it easy to read time and its divisions at a glance. Visibility is further enhanced by the white on blue colour combination.

The Invicta Lefty Force Chronograph Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch has a very thin, fixed bezel under which, it has a chapter ring with the tachymeter markings. The tachymeter helps to measure both speed and distance and therefore, an essential part of anything that relates to motorsports.

The crown of the Invicta Lefty Force Chronograph Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch is a prominent one. It is textured to ensure a better grip under wet conditions. A hardened, ‘Flame-Fusion’ mineral crystal covers the dial, ensuring protection against cracks and scratches.

The white, Arabic numeral hour markers have a stencilled look to them and are covered with Tritnite lume, the hands alike. Beneath the dial ticks a calibre VD57, Japanese quartz movement, built by Seiko.

The functions:

The Invicta Lefty Force Chronograph Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch features a stopwatch function apart from regular timekeeping. The chronograph seconds are measured with the 60-seconds sub dial instead of the central large seconds-hand while the other two sub-dials offer measuring 1/10th-of-a-second and 60-minutes. The tachymeter scale can be put to use by pulling out the stem and stopping the central large second hand. The date display window is at the 4 ‘o clock position and it has a water resistance of 300 feet.

The materials:

The Invicta Specialty Men’s Watch has a case and a tang-clasp made from surgical-grade (316L) stainless steel and durable, thickly-knit canvas for the strap. The crown and the pushers are also made from stainless steel, imparting an outstanding toughness to its overall construction.

End note:

Those looking for a watch that’s notably different in looks but offers slightly more than normal chronograph watches shall find the Invicta I-Force Techymeter 1513 Men’s Watch a highly suitable option. Meant to be put to real field usage, it qualifies as an extraordinary timepiece, especially to the left-handed crowd.