On Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, IMAG will provide information about its new STEM Explorer Post, a career development program for young men and women from sixth grade to 20 years old.

In collaboration with the nationwide program Exploring, IMAG is sponsoring an Explorer Post to engage those interested in learning about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as history, museum operations, and aquarium and animal care. The cost to join the program is $15 and includes an IMAG t-shirt.

Participants who choose to join the STEM Explorer Post will decide which IMAG professions and resources are of interest to them, and will collaborate with IMAG to set a schedule of projects and activities for the year. The Post will also provide guidance with respect to life skills, citizenship, character education and leadership.

Exploring is a nationwide program that “exists to teach important life and career skills to young people from all backgrounds through immersive career experiences and mentorship provided by community and business leaders.” Learn more at www.exploring.org.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Exploring Program,” said Executive Director Matt Johnson. “We continually seek out collaborations with other like-minded organizations, and this is a great fit.”

IMAG History and Science Center is a family-friendly destination offering fun interactive exhibits, an aquarium, history displays and a 3D theatre. The mission is to engage guests in the exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), and more recently the history of Southwest Florida. This is achieved through hands-on experiences and educational programs that further the understanding of the natural and human-made world, and foster an appreciation for Southwest Florida’s unique environment, natural waterways, and rich history. A visit to IMAG nurtures intellectual curiosity, discovery, and innovation. For more information, visit theIMAG.org.