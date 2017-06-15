Presently, due to the notable rise in the demand for industrial boilers as a result of quick industrialization, the global industrial burner market is escalating at a positive pace. This is the focus of a new research study titled “Industrial Burner Market- Global Industrial Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2024”, which has been added to the wide database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This report covers the market dynamics which includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities, which are expected to effect the growth of the global industrial burner market during the forecast period 2016-2024.

Industrial burners are widely used for industrial boilers which find their usage in a number of industries, such as chemicals, power generation, food processing and oil and gas. In terms of revenue, in 2015, the global industrial burner market was valued at US$19.6 bn. It is mentioned that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2016 and 2024.

The report starts with a precise knowledge of market overview which includes industry developments and key market indicators covering industrial boilers market and combustion systems market. Moreover, this segment also pours light on the market dynamics which enlightens the readers about various market drivers as wells restraints. Market opportunity details can also be found in this particular portion of the research study. Furthermore, global industrial burner market analysis and forecast until 2024 is presented involving key findings, market revenue, volume projections (US$ Mn) and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The next section highlights market segmentation based on fuel type which includes:

Oil-based

Pressure Jet

Swirl

Rotary Cup

Gun burner

Gas-based

Dual fuel

Also, on the basis of automation, the market is segregated into- Monoblock and Duoblock. Moreover, the burner type segmentation encloses regenerative burners, thermal radiation, high-velocity burner, radiant burner, natural draft burner, line burner and flat flame burner. Later the report also offers a detailed segmentation based on the operating temperature which is sub-divided into high temperature and low temperature. The application segment has been branched into boilers, air heating/drying and furnace/oven/kiln. Moreover, with a stern focus on the end-use, the market is divided into petrochemicals, chemicals & specialty chemicals, power generation, mining and mineral, pharmaceutical, metal, glass, food processing, ceramics, automotive and printing & publishing.

Looking at the geographical aspects, the report categorizes the global industrial burner market into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are investigated in terms of revenue generation. In the concluding section, the top players from the above-mentioned regions are carefully profiled in the study. Key players outlined in the global industrial burner market include ANDRITZ, Alzeta Corporation, Baltur S.p.A, Forbes Marshall, Bloom Engineering, Foster Wheeler AG, Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, Oilon, QED Combustion, Wesman Group and Selas Heat Technology Company.

