The pursuit of beauty, along with the rising consciousness among consumers towards physical appearance enclosed with increasing awareness about skin care have significantly fueled the demand for cosmetics products across the world. This market of a stable growth rate is the focus of a new market research report added to the vast online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled as “Cosmetic Ingredients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”. It provides an elaborate executive summary, after analyzing all aspects regarding the industry.

The report predicts that the global cosmetic ingredients market will rise at a CAGR of 4.60% for the forecast years of 2017 to 2025. Rising at this pace, the global market will be worth US$33.80 billion by the end of 2025, from US$22.89 billion in 2016. This study begins with a preface covering research scope, market segmentation and research highlights, followed by assumptions and research methodology. The report examines market drivers, restraints, risks and opportunities of the global cosmetic ingredients market along with their impact on demand for the forecast period. It showcases key trend analysis and a detailed market attractiveness study for providing a comprehensive view of the global market.

Another pivotal feature of this report is the analysis of the global cosmetic ingredients market by segregating it on the basis of type, function, end user and geographical region. On the basis of function, cosmetic ingredients are mainly classified as moisturizing agents, cleansing agents, coloring agents and others. Among these, the moisturizing agents segment is the most important and holds the most prominent share in the market, thanks to their widespread usage in skin care, hair care and makeup cosmetics products. Based on type, the market is segmented into:

Surfactants

Polymers

Emollients

Antioxidants and Preservatives

Rheology Modifiers

Others

Moreover, the report also covers various countries included from different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. For each of these segments, the report provides an exhaustive study of the market estimates in terms of revenue share analysis with a forecast for the period of 2017-2025.

A competitive analysis of all the major companies is included in the report. The key players include Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and Innospec Inc. (U.S.) among others. Detail such as company details (HQ, foundation year and employee strength), market presence (by segment and by geography), SWOT analysis, strategic overview, revenue and net sales are duly covered as a part of company profiling.

