Presently, the aerospace sector is quite attracted towards lightweight composite materials. This is seen as one of the several factors which are enhancing the global aerospace composites market. In order to acquire precise detailing, a fresh research report titled as “Aerospace Composites Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016-2024” has been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The readers can access estimates and forecasts linked to the aerospace composites market at the global, regional, and country levels. The research also offers forecast between 2016 and 2024 on the basis of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) keeping 2015 as the base year.

Aerospace composites find applications in the aviation industry due to their prime chemical and mechanical properties. The commonly used composite materials in the aerospace industry are carbon fiber composites which are preferred due to its high fuel efficiency along with low carbon emission.

In the initial section of the report, the readers can access details regarding the market scope and market size. Moreover, a precise analysis related to market overview which covers product overview, market indicators as well as key industry developments, have been carefully enclosed in the research study. Later, the focus on the report shifts towards market dynamics, under which the market drivers and restraints are highlighted. According to the research, increasing air passenger traffic, growing number of low-cost carriers and emerging economies are expected to boost the market.

In the next section, market segmentation based on product type is offered in the report which includes carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, aramid fiber composites and others. Moreover, on the basis of applications which covers:

Commercial & Business Aircrafts

Military

Helicopters

Space

Looking forward to the geographical segregation, the market for aerospace composites is divided into prime regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The report concludes with detailed competitive outlook which includes market share and profiles of top players operating in the global market. The key players mentioned in the report include Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Koninklijke TenCate, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc. and SGL-The Carbon Company. The segment covering company profiles comprises of attributes such as company overview, brand overview, number of employees, key competitors, business strategies, business overview, financial overview, recent/key developments and acquisitions.

