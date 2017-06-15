The Global Barcode Printers Market value is projected to grow beyond USD 3.8 billion by 2024. Barcode printers are specialty printers which facilitate the printing tags or barcode labels that are openly printed on or connected to physical objects. They are usually used to tag cartons or retail objects with European Article Numbers (EANs) or Universal Product Codes (UPCs) prior to shipment. They also find usage in printing barcodes on wristbands for individual recognition in hospitals or events.

Key products are industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers. Mobile printers are mainly used by organizations’ sales employees for tickets, printing receipts, and labels, irrespective of the place and name. Desktop printers can be used for printing low to mid-volume labels, wristbands, receipts, and barcode. Industrial printers can also be used for high volume purpose counting order labeling and warehouse labeling. They are intended to function 24/7 in callous environments for mission critical operations.

Several print technologies are accessible in the barcode printers industry, that can be bifurcated into two chief groups, that is, impact and non-impact printing methods. Impact printing consists of drum printers and dot matrix, while non-impact printing involves laser printers, direct thermal, thermal transfer, and inkjet printers. Conversely, dot matrix segment is said to be the inexpensive technique for creating low to medium density on-site barcodes using numerous dots printed in matrix figure to make a sequence of lines and spaces. Inkjet printing finds usage in settings where high production of barcodes is necessary at a quicker pace.

Based on end-users, the market has been sliced into healthcare, shipping, retail, government, manufacturing, retail, and shipping. Barcode printers in healthcare sector are used for issuing wristbands and tags that assist in patient recognition and tracking services, specimen labeling, and point of care (POC) medicine administration. Barcodes, in manufacturing sector are used for inventory labeling used to establish inventory control and allows work-in-progress (WIP) tracking.

North America and EMEA are anticipated to lead the barcode printers market in the coming years owing to improved demand from the U.S. and Western European nations. Key market players in the barcode printers market include Toshiba Tec, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, Avery Dennison, and SATO Holdings Corporation.

