Be it lehengas or makeup, even one wrong choice can make or break your ultimate bridal look. Brides-to-be should look into bridal nath trends, a Nath/ Nose accessory is just as vital as a neckpiece to make you a stunning bride. So, if you want to make the best fashion and style statement you just cannot miss a distinctive nath that will ensure you look your best on your Wedding Day.

The large nathani has been a part of Indian tradition since ages. This ornament has made a stunning comeback and is a go-to accessory for every modern/traditional bride. Following are inputs from Rahul Maheshwari of Vishal Jewels that talk about some appealing and trendy designs brides can pick from.

#1. The kundan Nath

When it comes to that perfect blend of traditional and contemporary charm; nothing matches the elegance of kundan. A pretty and stunning kundan nath in glass stones will be bright, classic and ethnic and will add that flare to your wedding outfit. This accessory stays a cut above the rest, giving you look that will be distinctive.

#2. Simple yet Sauvé

‘The less is more look’ is the most striking trend that the new-era brides like to follow these days. Those who want to stay away from multi-layers and heavy jewelry in my opinion must go for a chic and simple round nath. The subtle jewelry piece has its own glory and will bring an ultra-chic look to your attire on your special day.

#3. Bold beads

Delicate beats are currently trending. Beaded nath’s look traditional yet modern. I would suggest you go for this style, it will complete your contemporary bridal look, low-ley brides appreciate the tasteful elegance of the beads in place of a very heavy look.

#4. The quentiessnial Gold Nath

There is always ample choice when it comes to an array of designs and varieties for Bridal Jewelry but I feel a golden nath is something that brides can’t do without. Also, with anything gold you don’t have to go out of your to ensure the outfit and jewels match since gold jewelry accentuates most jewel toned garments.

#5. Maharashtrian nath

Ever since Priyanka Chopra flaunted the Marathi nath in the movie Bajirao Mastani; the super-traditional trinket has been the style focus for all the women and the brides. The classic and festive nath is slowly gaining popularity but is very tradition and occasion specific.

#6. Pearl panache

Pearls have a certain delicate and elegant appeal, they are often associated with royalty and look exquisite when paired with kundan. Pearl nath’s are also becoming popular amongst brides to be.

#7. Nath with multiple-chains

Multiple Chain/dangling naths are quite popular with young brides, this accessory is also often used as head jewelry and looks quite trendy. I would recommend this look if you have a round and broad face and this would take attention away and the focus would remain on the multiple chains.

#8. Stone studded

These are extremely traditional and very versatile. Stone jewellery pieces have an old-world charm and speak volumes about your style and add a personality to your look. You can create a trendy and stand-out look with a stone nath by opting for vivid colours and designs in accordance to your function/ outfit.