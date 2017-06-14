Matthew Boley – Sax PR1 C517 c

Sax LLP, an industry-leading, multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm, has announced an upcoming conference at the firm’s New Jersey headquarters in Clifton that will focus on the topic of the millennial generation in the workplace. The talk, which will take place on June 21, will be the latest installment of Sax’s CFO Focus seminar series, a discussion-based continuing education program for financial leaders and professionals.

The June 21st presentation is titled “Clash of Cultures: Leading and Valuing Millennials” and will be given by Michele Brown, Talent Management Consultant at IntuAction Coaching. Her organization serves as a talent management coaching and consulting firm that provides development training for managers and executives to improve the success of their private, for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Brown’s seminar at Sax LLP will analyze the changing demographical landscape of the workforce; specifically, the implications of the millennial generation’s imminent predominance in the workforce. “In four years, millennials will account for nearly half the employees in the world,” summarizes the seminar’s announcement, “and in some companies, they already constitute a majority.”

Because of the millennial generation’s significant presence in the world’s workforce, understanding their particular talents and mindset is an important aspect of business success going forward. Brown will focus her seminar on providing insight into what millennials want from their boss, their company and their team. In addition to their values and their desire to learn, the discussion will also advise attendees on “the leadership and cultural shifts necessary to adapt to this imminent landscape” in which understanding the millennial generation provides a competitive advantage.

With over a decade of experience as an executive coach and talent management consultant at IntuAction, Michele Brown works to maximize the potential of talent in organizations. The speaker at Sax’s upcoming seminar is also the founder and president of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit women’s empowerment organization, WomEnpower Corporation, which is based in New Jersey.

CPE credits will be available and breakfast will be served at Sax’s Wednesday, June 21st seminar, which will take place from 8:00-10:30 a.m. To obtain more information or to register, interested parties may contact Bianca Madrigal at bmadrigal@saxllp.com. Further details can be found at https://www.saxllp.com/june-21-cfo-focus/

In addition to the firm’s New Jersey office, at which the upcoming seminar will take place at the address listed below, Sax LLP also maintains an office in New York City. Sax serves the needs of a diverse set of clients, including closely held companies, family-owned businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The firm also works with high-net-worth individuals. For over 60 years, Sax has focused on providing industry-specific expertise and service in order to help meet the financial growth goals of its clients. For more information on the firm’s CFO Focus events, or on the specific financial services and experience it offers, Sax may be contacted by using the information below. https://goo.gl/pjU5k3

