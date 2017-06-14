Sullivan Building & Design, a prestigious firm in Talbot County, MD has announced that its staff has over seventy-five years of experience in the industry. According to Sullivan, its staff has derived expert knowledge of the building and design industry from its many years of experience. Sullivan went on to state that all of its staff members are able to use this knowledge to provide exceptional service to the Talbot County area.

Sullivan Building & Design went on to describe the services that its staff members are able to provide. Such services include design and construction for new homes and remodels; design and construction of additions, garages and outbuildings; custom modulars that allow homebuyers to purchase a home that meets their design wish list; design and installation of kitchens of all sizes; bathroom design and installation; full-service interior and exterior painting for homes and businesses; design and construction of porches and patios; installation of replacement windows; door installation; as well as an array of other services, including roofing, siding, flooring, and built in shelving and cabinetry. The company stated that it is able to customize its services to clients’ needs.

Sullivan went on to state that among its knowledgeable staff members are in-house designers, who have years of experience with home design. Sullivan also stated that it works with a team of hand-picked subcontractors – from masons, to electricians, to plumbers, to roofers – who are reputed for honest and top-notch service in Talbot County. Sullivan also stated that, in addition to being highly experienced, it is also fully licensed and insured, as are all of the subcontractors that the company works with. Further details can be found at http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/projects.htm

Sullivan concluded by stating that its 75 years of combined experience means that it is able to creatively and expertly meet the needs of any homeowner or homebuyer in the Talbot County area. The company stated that it has experience with all aspects of home design, construction, and remodeling—and it will continue to use its expertise to serve Talbot County for years to come. https://www.facebook.com/Sullivan-Building-Design-855841861151292/

Contact:

Company: Sullivan Building & Design

Address: 21630 Camper Circle, Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: (410)886-9906

Email: sullivanbuilding99@gmail.com

Website: www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com