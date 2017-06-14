Vision correction techniques have undergone tremendous advancements in the past decade. Simple, painless outpatient procedures can reduce dependence on glasses and contact lenses permanently. Attend Optegra’s informative, complimentary open evening in Central London on June 27 at 6 PM to find out more about advanced permanent vision correction solutions available today. The evening is a must-attend for prospective patients who want to learn more about how to lose their glasses forever, with particular focus on Laser Eye Surgery and Lens Replacement treatments (Clarivu).

Optegra’s very popular open evenings are the perfect opportunity for attendees to hear from dedicated Optegra consultants and learn more about the full spectrum of industry leading procedures offered under one roof. People who have heard about vision correction techniques such as LASIK, LASEK and SMILE can learn more about these treatments, and if they may benefit. The relaxed and informal environment of the open evening allows participants to chat with fellow attendees and also learn more about past patient experiences. A guided tour of the state of the art Central London hospital facility is also provided, along with the option to book a free vision correction consultation offered on select treatments.

The open evening event will be held at Optegra’s state of the art Eye Hospital in London at 25 Queen Anne Street, London W1G 9HT, steered by Optegra’s consultant Mr Amir Hamid. Mr. Hamid is a well-known surgeon having performed over 6000 cataract / laser refractive surgeries and has presented papers at Cataract and Refractive Surgery Conferences in the UK, Europe and America. As the event gets fully booked, it is encouraged to reserve your slot for the Central London Open Evening

Optegra Eye Health Care has recently launched its Vision of Britain 2017 report in in conjunction with Boots Opticians. The report makes compelling reading for those looking for useful day to day advice on eye care; from identifying vision problems in children, myth busting, to the latest medical advances to treat eye conditions. Visit the Optegra website to download the complimentary Vision of Britain report.

To learn more about Optegra, UK's most trusted eye hospital group as rated by patients visit Optegra.com or call 0808 273 6059 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.

For media enquiries contact Tukshad Engineer – Head of Digital at Optegra – 0755 499 4155 | tukshad.engineer@optegra.com

