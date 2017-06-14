Rising demand for infant formulas enriched with whey protein hydrolysates is anticipated to fuel revenue growth of the infant formula segment over the forecast period. In 2015, the infant formula segment was valued at over US$ 1,900 Mn and was estimated to exceed US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2016. The infant formula segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is projected to account for an incremental value of more than US$ 1,500 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

Rising ratio of working mothers is likely to boost the infant formula segment of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market

Global Protein hydrolysate plays an important role in infant formula products due to its high nutritional quality that is vital for the infant’s overall growth. Many infants cannot digest cow’s milk; however, infant formulas, which consist of whey protein not only help infants in digestion but also reduce the risk of allergies. This particular factor is creating a positive impact on the infant formula segment of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

On a cost-per-feeding basis, powdered infant formulas are less expensive than liquid formulas. Whey protein concentrate contains more than 76% protein and all the essential amino acids required by the growing infant. This is one of the important factors driving the growth of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Rising ratio of working mothers is another key factor which is fuelling the demand for infant formula globally. Protein hydrolysate based infant formulas are easily available through e-Commerce markets and working mothers find it convenient to choose and purchase infant formulas online from a wide variety of nutrition products in a relatively short span of time as compared to visiting a brick-and-mortar store. Increasing population is creating robust development in the infant formula segment. In a country like China that has decided to end its decade-long one-child policy, the population is likely to increase and this is expected to boost the demand for infant formulas.

Growth of the infant formula segment is likely to fuel the revenue growth of the North America protein hydrolysate ingredients market throughout the projected period

Use of milk protein hydrolysate ingredients in infant formula is projected to be a factor that is fuelling the revenue growth of this segment throughout the forecast period in North America. In terms of value, the infant formula segment is expected to record 5.1% CAGR during the projected period, while by volume it is anticipated to register 3.4% CAGR. In Europe, the increasing usage of milk protein hydrolysate ingredients in infant formula is estimated to fuel revenue growth of this segment between 2016 and 2024. By value, the infant formulas segment in Europe is likely to reach at CAGR of 7.7%. In APAC, revenue contribution from the infant formula segment is expected to increase to a certain extent over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients in Asian countries.

