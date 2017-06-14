Global sales of moulded fibre pulp packaging was valued at more than US$ 6,000 Mn in 2015 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 11,500 Mn by 2026. Sales revenue is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016–2026). In terms of value, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market is estimated to create incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn and expand at 1.7X between 2016 and 2026. In terms of volume, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Request For Sample Report: http://www.mrrse.com/sample/2966

Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Analysis, by End Use

F&B packaging segment expected to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period

The F&B packaging segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market during the forecast period, driven by an increase in the consumption of eggs and fruits. However, the segment is expected to lose 159 basis points during the forecast period. In terms of value, the CDEG packaging segment was estimated to constitute 9.8% share and be valued at more than US$ 600 Mn by 2016 end. The segment is projected to register a moderately high CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of moulded fibre pulp packaging in electronics items such as TVs and mobile phones.

Due to reduced shipping and freight costs, moulded fibre pulp packaging is expected to gain high traction over the forecast period

The consumer durables and electronics goods packaging segment was valued at nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2015 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% to reach nearly US$ 1,200 Mn by 2026 end. In terms of volume, the segment is likely to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the segment is expected to create incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 600 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

In terms of value, mobile phones sub-segment is anticipated to expand 1.8X between 2016 and 2026

In terms of value, the tube light & bulbs sub-segment dominates the moulded fibre pulp packaging market. The sub-segment was anticipated to account for 42.2% value share by 2016 end and is estimated to reach more than US$ 500 Mn by 2026 end. In terms of revenue, the mobile phones sub-segment is projected to account for 27.9% share of the global CDEG packaging segment and is expected to register a moderately high CAGR of 6.7% by 2026 end.

Growing concerns over sustainable retail packaging projected to drive sales revenue of moulded fibre pulp packaging

The food & beverage packaging segment was valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% to reach nearly US$ 8,000 Mn by 2026 end. In terms of volume, the segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 4,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Send An Enquiry: http://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2966

Moulded fibre pulp packaging is expected to gain high attraction in the F&B industry, due to feasibility in shaping the products with a variety of configurations

In terms of revenue, the egg packaging sub-segment dominates the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market. This segment accounted for more than 50% share of the market in 2016. The sub-segment is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 4,000 Mn by 2026. In terms of revenue, the fruit segment is projected to account for more than 31% share of the global F&B packaging segment and is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026.

Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.mrrse.com/moulded-fibre-pulp-packaging-market

Analyst Viewpoint

Growing adoption of moulded fibre pulp packaging in emerging markets

Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities in the moulded fibre pulp packaging market. This is attributed to rapid urbanisation, growing population, and increasing consumer influence. The region accounts for over 60% of the global egg production – China is the largest egg producer in the world. Moreover, other countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia present high growth opportunities in the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market due to advancements in technology, manufacturing, and packaging tools in these countries.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: http://www.mrrse.com/