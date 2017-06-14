With increasing oral health awareness, people in Bangalore are seeking best in class dental care and are looking for more information to select the right dentists or dental clinics in Bangalore. Similarly, various other participants in the industry have been disconnected for long and seek a platform that could help them work in unison to promote and deliver qualitative oral health care in India.

India Dental World, a 2011 founded company fills this void to a great extent. The Bangalore-based company brings the entire dental ecosystem on a single platform and promotes seamless integration among Patients, Care seekers, Practicing Dentists, Consultants, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Labs, Technicians and Radiographers amongst others.

The web portal maintains an extensive Dentist database of over 30,000 practitioners, equipment suppliers, and ancillary service providers. “Our dental portal allows patients to search the best dental clinics in their city of residence, check pictures of the clinics, and schedule an appointment immediately. For instance, they can search for Dentists in Jayanagar, Bangalore, compare facilities and treatment methodology and book an online appointment immediately,” says Dr. Sunitha Prasad, Founder, India Dental World.

The one-stop online platform also features a comprehensive Patient Education section with the description, Pictures and YouTube videos to help the community understand the nuances of Dental Treatments.

“Though there are hundreds of websites dedicated to online marketing, dental equipments, and healthcare tips, there is none like India Dental World. Their portal brings together the entire gamut of dental health products and services on a single platform and fanatically helps patients seek the right dental care. I personally found it very useful for dentists, online sellers, equipment manufacturers, and other dentistry professionals. I wish Dr. Sunitha all the best for her venture,” says Mr. Udaya Raj Shetty, the founder of Clinix Intelligent Medical Systems which is the second largest manufacturer of dental chairs in India.

To Know More:

Visit: http://www.indiadentalworld.com/

Email at: contact@indiadentalworld.com

Or Call: +9194496 95190 / +9199007 99944