Gourmet popcorns are emerging in India as consumers prefer consuming healthy snacks, says RNCOS in its latest research report.

Owing to the shift in consumer’s preference of healthy snacks, the Indian Gourmet popcorn Market is witnessing an astonishing growth. While butter popcorn are popular as a snack, gourmet popcorn has been a delicacy in the Indian market. With the rise in consumption from tier-1 cities coupled with increasing popularity of gourmet popcorn, the gourmet popcorn industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the period of 2016-2022.

As per the report “Indian Gourmet Popcorn Market Outlook 2022”, popcorns are emerging as favorite munching snacks as it has become a preferred choice in convenient snack segment amongst consumers. While the country has low rate of gourmet popcorn consumption, the market for gourmet popcorn is emerging on account of their nutritional benefits, better quality and taste.

The market for gourmet popcorn in Indian is witnessing an upward trend with the key players constantly upgrading their flavours & packaging and expanding their geographical reach. Emerging in India as consumers prefer consuming healthy snacks, there lies an immense opportunity for the new players to tap the fastest growing market that is expected to garner huge revenue.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM900.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm