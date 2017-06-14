What’s good about it?

The Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch shines in the sun; looks very sleek and stylish but above all, flaunts a very masculine design that makes it outstanding from every aspect and stops it from fading into the background. Anyone with a penchant for turning their style into the talk of the town shall be swayed immensely with this great looking watch.

About the look

A highly fashionable wrist-wear, the Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch looks absolutely fabulous due to the black ion-plating. It’s a chronograph watch but unlike many others, it can be worn at formal settings and that makes you stand out from the crowd.

A short description:

The Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch shares the same sleek statement in its design that made Michael Kors famous. A sumptuous use of on-trend materials in a classic design gives the Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch a modern edge, making it possible to wear this piece on a 24/7 basis. The beautiful finish gives this watch a truly distinctive appearance and the black ion plating on the bracelet, the case and on the dial makes it stand out from the rest in the price category.

The round black dial houses 3 sub-dials (for chronograph functions), a date window (between 4 and 5 o’clock positions) and prominent hour and minute markers. Beneath the dial is a reliable quartz movement that keeps accurate time. Measuring 45 mm across, the Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch is water resistant up to 100m or 300 feet.

What you’ll like about it?

Undoubtedly, it’s the meeting of the height of form with time-splitting function that is going to bowl you over. The detailing in an all-black finish is done with utmost precision, while the use of substantial materials promises a longstanding durability. A design that goes with both formal and casual attires, the Michael Kors Channing Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch lends an air of polished masculinity to both your busy workweek and easy weekend looks.

That comes down to…

If you been looking for a watch for a while and couldn’t find a suitable style to fit both business and pleasure, which also looks different from the rest, the Michael Kors Chronograph MK8157 Mens Watch will put your frantic search to an end. It has a comfortable heft which is not found in too many fashion watches and its double-over clasp gives you peace of mind, assuring you that it’s not going to come off abruptly. And if you think black-on-black is hard to read, it’s just a tilt towards the light that’s required to fix that issue.