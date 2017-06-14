The Transparency Market Research report examines the Latin America BFS technology market for the forecast period 2016-2024. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights pertaining to various segments of the Latin America BFS technology market.

The report begins with an overview of the Latin America BFS technology market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the Latin America market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report. To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by material type, and end use has been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the Latin America revenue generated by the sales of flexible packaging market.

TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side as well as the dynamics of flexible packaging market. It not only conduct forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluate the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

Latin America Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Research Methodology

In order to understand and assess opportunities in the Latin America BFS technology market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of product type, material type, end use and region. The report analyses the Latin America BFS technology market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the BFS technology market by corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the Latin America BFS technology market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the BFS technology market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the Latin America BFS technology market.

Latin America Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, BFS technology market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of BFS technology market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the Latin America BFS technology market.

Some of the key players in LATIN AMERICA BFS technology market include Unither Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Unipharma, LLC, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Weiler Engineering Inc., Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, and Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

The Latin America market for BFS technology is segmented into:

By Product Type

Bottles

2-100 ml

100-500 ml

Above 500 ml

Ampoules

1-10 ml

10-100 ml

Vials

1-10 ml

10-50 ml

Others

By Material Type

PE (Polyethylene)

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others (EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, etc.)

By End User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Venezuela

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

