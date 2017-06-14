Global ginger processing market experienced a significant growth in recent years. The growth is induced by an increased demand for ginger products which are used across several industries for diverse applications.

Ginger is a commercial crop which is considered as one of the essential spices in different culinary traditions across the world. It offers a sharp, spicy and peppery flavour, along with a pungent aroma. This is due to the presence of ketones, especially the gingerols which represent the main bioactive compound in ginger. These properties make ginger a preferred ingredient for a wide range of applications in many industries such as food and beverage, meat canning, confectionary, tobacco processing, soap making, etc. The latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Ginger Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022”, finds that the global ginger market reached a value of nearly US$ 2 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during 2008-2016.

Highlights of the global ginger processing market:

Ginger oil and ginger powder are the most widely consumed ginger products in the commercial market.

It is used across several industries such as food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

China represents the largest market, accounting for the majority of the share.

Ginger is rich source of vitamins A, C, E and B-complex, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, silicon, sodium, iron, zinc, calcium and beta-carotene. As a result of this, it helps in providing several health benefits such as controlling diabetes, preventing cancer, fighting cold & flu, treating morning sickness, promoting heart health, and reducing muscle and menstrual pain. This has contributed majorly in influencing the demand for ginger, thereby providing thrust to its market growth. Further, the market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 3 Billion by 2022.

Ginger processing is an important practice in the food processing industry. Processed ginger is available in two different forms in the commercial market – ginger powder and ginger oil. Ginger powder is used in a wide array of applications as a condiment in salad dressings, tomato ketchups, sauces, pickles, gravies, meat sausages, curry dishes, etc. Along with this, it is also used in herbal medicines as it is an excellent carminative herb which helps to relax the gastrointestinal muscles and reduce flatulence. Ginger oil, on the other hand, is used as a flavouring agent for beverages, confectionery and perfumes.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-use. Some of the major key application areas of ginger processing are food industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. The market is also segmented on a regional basis and includes China, India, Nepal, Thailand, Nigeria and Indonesia. Amongst these, China represents the largest market, accounting for the majority of the share. China is followed by India, Nepal and Thailand. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market.

The report has examined the global ginger processing market on the basis of:

Key Regions:

China

India

Nepal

Thailand

Nigeria

Indonesia

Market by End-Use:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

