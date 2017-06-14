Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) June 14, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was named the Americas Distributor of the Year for 2016 by Panasonic, for the third consecutive year.

The announcement was made at the recent EDS Summit held at The Mirage in Las Vegas from May 16-19, 2017. This is the first time that a distributor has won the award three years in a row.

“This achievement amplifies our position within Panasonic as a respected valuable global partner,” said Lucy Diodati, Supplier Development Manager for Future Electronics. “Panasonic is a tremendous brand and we are honored by the recognition of our performance in 2016.”

“Channel Partners are continuously measured by Panasonic by a detailed set of standards that go beyond increased sales revenue,” said Tony Tomasso, Director Sales and Marketing of the Components Sales Division for Panasonic. “To be named Distributor of the Year, distributors need to excel for Panasonic in other areas such as operational efficiency, marketing, support for new products and a host of other criteria. We are pleased to name Future Electronics Distributor of the Year for Fiscal 2016 as a result of their excellent partnership with Panasonic and we look forward to continued growth together.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the CustomerÂ®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

###