SUV’s and off-roading are the new trend. Most vehicles being sold in the market today are SUV’s. But the higher ground clearance of SUVs can also result in unintended problems especially if you have seniors travelling with you. Wish you had an extra step to mitigate the problem? Now you can.

Auto step: One of the after-market accessories that is available today is the step that unfolds when the door is opened and folds back when the door is closed. No, it is nothing something from a Hollywood film – this is an accessory that is really available in the market and it adds a touch of class to your vehicle.

Animated Turn Indicator: Every vehicle has turn indicators. But the premium segment these days, come equipped with animated turn indicators and no, we don’t mean on-off blinkers. A typical animated turn indicator has high-intensity running LED lights that instantly attract attention – which is what a turn indicator is supposed to do.

If your vehicle does not have these animated turn indicator, you could add one and upgrade your vehicle making it the envy of your neighbours.

HUD Display: HUD display has been around for a while. But most after-market HUD displays were kind of tacky in appearance and not as impressive or information-rich as the premium segment sports cars. HUD makes driving very easy by providing related information including navigation, speed, engine revs, temperature and so forth right in the front of your eyes. HUD helps you keep your eyes straight on the road rather than looking at the information display panel usually located behind the steering.

Cool / hot seats: Going outback driving? You definitely need to consider cooling seats. A cooling seat is a temperature-regulated ventilated seat that stays cool (or warm) as needed. The cooling seat has a thermo-electric pad available and a cable with adopter plug that can be plugged into car’s regular socket.

Tyre Pressure Sensors: This premium segment product can add real class to your car information display unit. But that apart, it is a very important tool especially when off-roading. The tyre sensors come with four valve mounted pressure sensors-cum-transmitter and one receiver-cum-display unit. The tyre pressure sensor will continuously transmit the pressure information to the receiver unit. The receiver unit continuously display tyre pressure reading for all four tyres. No wiring required.

All these premium segment after-market vehicle accessories are available at most vehicle accessory shops in Australia.