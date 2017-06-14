Italian-made Lamborghinis were among the first automobiles to win the label “supercar” with the Lamborghini Miura, introduced to the public in 1966. That prestige continues half a century later as drivers yearn to get behind the wheel of a fast-moving, exotic Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Hire UK, the leader in London-based Lamborghini rentals, makes it both possible and affordable.

The car rental company features short, medium and long term rental options. Rentals start at 525 pounds for the Lamborghini LP560 Spyder if rented for a 24-hour period Monday through Thursday.

Lamborghini’s fleet includes the LP560 Spyder, Huracan Spyder, Aventador and Countach. Prices are posted online for rental periods from 24 hours to one week with the exception being the classic Lamborghini Countach, for which customers must inquire about the price.

Additional drivers can be insured for an additional cost. Drivers under 28 years old must be referred to insurers for approval before they may drive a car from Lamborghini Hire UK.

While based in London, Lamborghini Hire UK offers both collection and delivery options to anywhere in the UK or Europe and, under certain circumstances, overseas. Cars may also be collected and returned to one of its London locations free of charge.

The car hire company strives to make renting supercars affordable. It features a superior track record with a 99 percent customer approval rating and the most affordable prices in London.

Lamborghini rentals provide an added finesse to weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. They can make a weekend break even sweeter or let a company pick up a corporate guest in style.

Touring holidays, photo shoots, sports rentals, car shows and golfing holidays are among other popular reasons customers rent an exotic car.

To make an enquiry about a select model or car hire options, visit the company’s website at http://lamborghinihire.co.uk or call 0207 520 2795.

Contact:

Adam Tudor

Company: Lamborghini Hire UK

Address: 193 Belsize Road, London, NW6 4AB, UK

Phone: 0207 520 2795

Email: info@lamborghinihire.co.uk