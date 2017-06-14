Austin, Texas; 14, June 2017: Austin’s leading locksmith company Henry’s Lock and Key is celebrating the arrival of Summer by offering a buy two keys get one key cut free. Every time that Austin residents purchase two normal residential or commercial door lock keys using Henry’s Lock and Key, they can get a free cutting service for a spare.

For all of Summer 2017 they will be giving this free key cutting service. Along with this offer they are providing a free security audit for both commercial and residential buildings.

Summer comes in with a new home makeover which is the perfect time to have a new key made or purchase the latest locks to secure your home. The special offer from Henry’s Locks and Key have quality written all over them. Henry’s Lock and Key is stocked with the latest transponder keys, front door locks of a home, and office lock installations.

The company is equipped with the best quality tools and equipment to handle complex lock mechanisms and offer a consultation where security is concerned. They provide emergency rescue services. “We have always felt pride in serving the local neighborhoods of Austin Texas,” they were quoted, “and these special offers are just a reminder that we care about the security of the residents of Austin Texas.”

Henry’s Lock and Key prides themselves in being committed to providing these services to the community. Along with helping people in Austin this opportunity will help them to grow as a business and to earn more trust from their clients.

Henry’s Lock and Key has been in the business since the early millennium. They are based in Austin Texas offering automotive, commercial and residential key making services. To find out more about them, visit www.automotivelocksmithaustin.com. Their website has more information on their services.

