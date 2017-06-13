Top-rated pneumatic hoses and brake tubes can be easily produced using Zythane® 7045D, which adds abrasion/tear/cut/puncture resistance, high burst pressure, high elasticity and coil retention, long-term flexibility, oil/fuel /microbial resistance, low-temperature flexibility and hydrolytic stability. Additionally, Zythane® 7045D provides puncture and abrasion resistance, along with an impressively high burst-pressure rating, yet it also ensures a high degree of flexibility for kink resistance and ease of coiling.

Zythane® 7045D is a polyether-¬based TPU specifically formulated for extrusion applications with ease of processing and free of gels. It exhibits excellent abrasion resistance and toughness and has good hydrolytic stability, oil, fuel and solvent resistance. It is supplied uncolored in pellet form.

In addition to pneumatic tubing, Zythane® 7045D applications include FDA applications; cable sheathing, spiral tubing, film, irrigation hoses, conveyor hoses, fire hoses, hydraulic hoses, cable jacketing, flat flex cables, automotive sensor cables.

Polyether-based grades of Zythane® TPUs offer improved microbial resistance, enhanced resistance to weak acids/bases and moisture/humidity, and low service temperatures. The robust characteristics of Zythane® TPUs make it the superior choice for use in hose and tube applications.

APS Elastomers is committed to innovation in all areas of the elastomer business by providing knowledge of all TPEs. Along with the highest level of service and support, APS Elastomers helps select the right polymer and develop new and better processing techniques; allowing OEMs and processors to manufacturer their products successfully and efficiently.

For more information on TPUs TPEs, TPVs, as well as standard and custom grades, contact: APS Elastomers at info@apstpe.com