​​MS. ROMA PRIYA, LEGAL ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR AT BURGEON

A Delhi based young lawyer, with the aim to support the start -ups in town, has so far represented over

100+ clients and structured about 90 venture deals, including seed and angel-stage as well as Series A and Series B funding rounds.

A woman with exceptional oratorical skills, is passionate about doing work for the Start-ups and budding entrepreneurs.

Hold a degree in International Business Laws and Corporate Laws at Symbiosis International University, Pune, Ms. Roma has then worked with the Asset Reconstruction Division of a popular Indian bank. She worked there for over a year, but found the work to be a little distressing as it mainly involved suing people and recovering money.

Her keen interest in investments and funding the start ups brought her to more clarification to work towards this domain. Worked with renowned brands like Kotak Mahindra Bank ltd, Start up Buddy and Sand Hill Counsel, a well-known law firm with offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Silicon Valley, as a Principal Associate, Roma holds a great knowledge in Series A and Series B funding, Venture deals and Seed fundings. One of the first deals she was involved at Sand Hill was in Sequioa’s investment in Freecharge. Roma enjoyed the process and recalled that it was at this stage that she knew that she had found her calling in life.

​​Having worked/advised hundreds of entrepreneurs and startups in the last five years, by mid 2015, Roma started receiving a lot of incoming leads and referrals from potential clients. Closely working with entrepreneurs, she too was hit by the entrepreneurial bug and decided to venture out on her own.

Burgeon was incorporated as an extension of her deep passion for entrepreneurship with a commitment to support entrepreneurs and their startups through the various life cycles in their entrepreneurial journey. Burgeon represents both early-stage startups and large ventures with their legal options and ensure they understand the intricacies of the documents.

Roma’s objective for Burgeon is to create a ‘one-stop support system’ of services to entrepreneurs. The company into a venture-focused boutique practice that provides cost-effective, experienced and reliable legal advice and customized business solutions.