In a few words:

A timepiece that takes you back to the classic days of watch making, the Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch is from the brand’s Delphi Collection and features a centrally cut out dial, exposing the working movement housed in a stainless steel case. The very slim design of the Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch makes for a much subtler presence on the wrist, making it a simple and sophisticated choice for all.

In a few words more:

The Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch is one of the fine examples of what an inexpensive yet classy men’s timepiece mean. Belonging to Stuhrling’s Delphi Collection, it is luxurious from its face to its genuine leather strap. Therefore, the Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch becomes much more than just a time-telling tool; the skilled watchmakers at Stuhrling have turned it into a work of art. It might not represent your wealth but it will your taste and status. The Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch portrays elegance with simplicity, the hallmark of the Delphi series. Topped with the brand’s proprietary, shatter-resistant Krysterna crystal, it makes for an easy readability.

The old world charm of the Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch is backed up by modern machinery. It packs in the spirit of the 1800s and pays homage to the spirit of Max Stuhrling I, the master watch maker, whose great grandson – Max Stuhrling IV – revived the company in 2002, in partnership with George J. von Burg of Switzerland. Other Stuhrling watches alike, the Stuhrling Original Delphi Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch is assembled by the von Burg facility in Switzerland and represents the Swiss craftsmanship at its fullest.

The Stuhrling Original Winchester Del Sol Venezia Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch uses 316L surgical-grade stainless steel and top-grain genuine leather as materials, blending fashion and class together with a bold style, adding the necessary flair that takes dressing up by several flights. Inside it ticks a Stuhrling calibre ST-90089, skeletonised, 3-Hand movement beating at 21,600 V.P.H. The movement comes with 20 Jewels and stores a total of 34 Hours of running power. It is hand-engraved (also the rotor) and fitted with blued steel screws. Its prime aesthetic highlights are the alpha-styled hands; the polished, triple-steps bezel and a screw-down exhibition case back. The fluted crown with the Stuhrling logo adds the icing to the cake.

Bottom line:

As a true automatic mechanical, the Stuhrling Original Legacy Automatic 1077.33151 Men’s Watch captures the charm of the Delphi series with all its heart and soul. Thus, it becomes a piece that’s suitable both for the boardroom and the wedding; from the formal dinner to the Friday night frenzies. It is, therefore; a truly versatile addition to any wardrobe.