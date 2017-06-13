Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – STOIK’D has launched a new variant of their emergency thermal blankets on Amazon.com. The company has added an Olive Green variant to their catalog after receiving numerous requests for a different color from their customers. The new STOIK’D blanket is 52 inch by 82 inch unfolded and now comes with a free outdoor survival multi-tool card. This multi-tool card is STOIK’D’s gift to all its customers.

“The card has over 14 different features including but not limited to knife, screwdriver, can opener and rope. It is small and lightweight and can fit nicely inside a wallet. Together, the STOIK’D emergency blanket and the multi-tool card are an essential addition to any EDC kit, survival kit, or bug out bag,” said marketing head Jeff Riley.

“We believe that anyone who loves the outdoors must also be aware the dangers and necessary precautions that it entails. We encourage everyone to always be safe and prepared when enjoying the outdoors,” said founder John Stokd. “We know how people tend to forget to bring some important tools. We hope that the multi-tool card will be that surprise lifesaver during a time of need.”

The blankets are packed in individual packets of 8 to encourage sharing with friends and family.

For more information, please feel free to visit the STOIK’D Facebook page or http://bit.ly/stoikd-blanket

About STOIK’D Co.

STOIK’D Co. is an outdoor lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2016, the brand is focused on improving the outdoor experience by offering sustainable and versatile products. STOIK’D Co. is dedicated to helping its users achieve the ultimate outdoor lifestyle.

Contact:

Jeff Riley

Company: STOIK’D Co.

Phone: +1 619 535 9021

Email: jeff.riley@stoikd.co

Website: http://www.stoikd.co/