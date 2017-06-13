08 June 2017 – Pro-Team Bun is a new type of hamburger that is healthier and provides better nutrients for your body.

Healthy eating is a topic widely popular all over the media. Every single doctor out there, every single nutritionist specialist out there is screaming from the top of his lungs that half of the diseases that plague the world are due to bad, unbalanced diets. On the one hand, the good news is that if you want to be healthy all you have to do is pick wisely what you put into your mouth. N additional expenses, no hassle, no painful procedures. On the other hand, it is extremely hard to give up your favorite types of food, pizza, hamburgers, delicious buns. So, should you suffer silently and endure the agony of restricting your diet, or maybe there is another way? Pro-team says there is and it’s delicious!

Pro- team is one of the companies that dedicates all its efforts into creating healthy and tasty solutions for your everyday meals. Pro-Team Style dictates that the food you consume should be not only nutritious, healthy, full of vitamins, but also mouthwatering and appealing to the eye and the pro team buns are everything and more. A lot of people are crazy about burgers in all their shapes and forms, however, they say that fast food will lead to unwanted weight. Yet there is one thing to consider, all the unwanted calories are mainly in the bun. What if we could replace the bun with a healthier, gluten-free, low-calorie option that would not be detrimental to the taste of the burger? This is exactly what ProTeam managed to achieve.

Instead of the regular bun, Pro-Team suggest using 100% true lettuce bun that are not only delicious, but also will add value to your meal, while keeping the calorie levels down. No other protein style option or wrap can even come close to the Pro-Team Bun. Some might ask, why should they buy lettuce buns from ProTeam when they could easily just wrap their burger in lettuce? Pro-Team Buns LLC guarantees no more dealing with the fuss and the mess of a sloppy wrap or piece of lettuce folded in half that just falls apart in your hands and ends up all over your plate making a mess and ruining your meal.

About Pro-Team Bun:

Pro-Team Buns are the perfect solution for all the vegetarians, vegans, organic cafes and shop. They were designed with love and genuine care for your health! And you can taste it in each and every bite. Just visit pro team buns website and see for yourself why they are so great!

Contact:

Company: Pro-Team Bun

Website: http://www.proteambunsllc.com/