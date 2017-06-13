Aurora, IL 2017/ Press Release: For struggling readers who find difficulty in interpreting the text, See-N-Read reading tools can be of great help. These tools have been specifically designed to increase concentration, control eye movement and reduce skipping of words or lines while reading.

Comprehension Tools Offered By See-N-Read Reading Tools

See-N-Read® Reading Tools – The reading strip assists in comprehending and focusing on the text. The translucent strip has a clear reading window through which the text can be seen. The dark area adjacent to this window hides other text to improve concentration. The strip can be glided down to next sentence as a person continues to read.

MemoryMark™ – This tool helps makes it easy for the readers to understand the text and enhances their concentration. It is surrounded by non-glare transparent blue-gray color, which reduces eye-strain and enhances field of vision. The feature also allows the readers to make notes and highlight text while reading.

eSee-N-Read™ – The on-screen reading tool helps to eliminate distraction while reading on a computer or tablet. You can also type in the clear window on the screen to make notes. To sync the tool with the movement of your cursor, just right click on the eSee-N-Read tool and select ‘windows as a cursor’.

ColorTAGTM Study Recall System – It uses multi-sensory approach to help readers identify the essential points of a topic. The tool is mainly beneficial for the students as it helps them to recall the read text. ColorTAGTM Study Recall System comes with a user guide that can be utilized by the students to understand its usage.

To know more about See-N-Read Reading Tools, call at (630) 236 – 5592 or visit 2533 Sutton Lane, Aurora, IL 60502. For additional information, log on to http://www.see-n-read.com