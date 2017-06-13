Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has announced the addition of a market study to its ever expanding online collection. The new report discusses the Global High Heat Foam Market and is titled as “High Heat Foam Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global high heat foam market, incorporating the market’s major growth drivers, restraints, major segments, key companies and historical figures, along with a forecast for the period of 2016 – 2024. It uses standard industrial analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to compile the market data, gathered from different trustworthy sources. The report has been prepared via extensive primary research (interviews, surveys and insights from seasoned analysts) and secondary research (reliable paid sources, industry journals, companies’ reports and industry databases). A complete review of the global market is provided in the report, which will help the existing market players in formulating strategies.

As per the key findings of the report, a major driver for the global high heat foam market is the rising awareness regarding the environmental advantages of using high heat foam insulation. Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries is also a key driver. In construction, high-quality high heat foam insulation helps in reducing the total energy consumption. Other factors such as rapid urbanization in developing regions, increasing demand for makeover and other redevelopment projects in developed regions have boosted the global construction industry, which in turn increases the demand of high heat foam market. On the other hand, instability in the petrochemicals prices, which are used during the manufacturing process of high heat foam is the primary restraint on this market.

The major product types sold in the global market include silicone foam, polyimide foam, melamine foam and polyethylene foam. The construction and automotive industries are the primary end users of high heat foam. Geographically, the global high heat foam market is segregated into the following regions:

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The most dominant market for high heat foam is Asia Pacific. The thriving automotive industry in regions such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan is a major growth driver for the high heat foam market, along with the rapid growth in the construction industry.

Major players operating in the global high heat foam market are Rogers Corporation, BASF SE, Ube Industries Ltd., Sinoyqx, Waker Chemie AG and Evonik Industries.

