Where in the past screwing and riveting were very common, nowadays adhesives win over more and more application areas. “In 2016, almost 3.2 million tonnes of adhesives were consumed in Europe”, says Oliver Kutsch, CEO of Ceresana. The market research company Ceresana analyzed the market for adhesives in Europe which includes Russia, the Caucasus, and Turkey already for the third time. The new study examines in detail the adhesive types: vinyls, acrylics, polyurethane, elastomers, epoxy, and other types. Information regarding demand, production, import, and export since 2008 are offered for the 23 individual countries – and forecasts up to 2024 in addition. According to the latest study of Ceresana, adhesive revenues will rise worldwide by 1.9% per year until 2024.

Vinyl Bonds Europe

The most important type of adhesives in 2016 were vinyls reporting a volume of 1.1 million tonnes. Vinyls offer a broad range. Polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) adhesives are among the most important types. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), manufactured from polyvinyl acetate, is also used as an adhesive, e.g. for porous materials, such as paper, cardboard, wood, cork, and leather. Main consumers of vinyl adhesives are the paper, packaging, wood processing, and construction industries that use water borne adhesives or hot melts in particular.

Paper Is still One of the Leaders

The most important sales market for adhesives in 2016 was the sector paper and packaging – 29% of the total European demand were generated in this segment. The construction industry ranked second at a short distance. Its demand for adhesives is increasing considerably. The market report also examines the use of adhesives in the segments wood processing, transportation, shoes and leather, consumer goods as well as other applications.

Solvents Are Increasingly Replaced

Market data on adhesives is also given in detail for the following individual technologies: water borne adhesives, hot melts, solvent borne adhesives, reactive adhesives, and other products. Water borne adhesives reached about 53% of total European demand in the past years. Demand for hot melts ranked second at a great distance, followed by solvent borne adhesives and reactive adhesives.



The Study in Brief:

Chapter 1 provides a description and analysis of the global adhesives market – including forecasts up to 2024: The development of revenues, demand volumes per application, trade, and production is analyzed for each country. Additionally, the 8 largest countries are examined in detail regarding the adhesive technologies (water borne adhesives, hot melts, solvent borne adhesives, reactive adhesives, other technologies) as well the types of adhesives.

Chapter 2 analyzes the several application areas of adhesives extensively: data and influencing factors on the use in paper and packaging, construction, wood processing, transportation, shoes and leather, consumer goods, and other application areas.

Chapter 3 examines the demand for the individual adhesive types: vinyls, acrylics, polyurethane (PUR), elastomers, epoxy, and other adhesives.

Chapter 4 offers a useful directory of the 77 most important producers, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, profile summary, and specific information on adhesives. The most important manufacturers include: 3M Europe N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V., Bolton Adhesives, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dow Europe GmbH, Duslo, a.s., H.B. Fuller Europe GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and tesa SE.

Further information: www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/industry/adhesives-europe