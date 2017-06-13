Eastern Pools, Inc. has announced the release of its pool and spa products, which are available in the Akron/Canton market. Eastern Pools stated that it has the most extensive parts inventory in the Akron/Canton area, and stocks products that are made by the top pool and spa suppliers in the country, and has been doing so for over thirty years. Eastern Pools went on to state that it also makes and sells its own house brand of products, the Team line.

Eastern Pools went on to announce that it stocks a full set of pool and spa chemicals. According to Eastern Pools, the company is able to run tests on samples of pool and spa water, in order to determine which chemicals are needed. Eastern Pools also stated that it does send technicians out for thorough inspections of pools and spas. The company stated that its technicians are able to provide expert advice on which products and services are best for pool and spa owners.

In addition to its line of chemicals, Eastern Pools also announced its line of pool toys, for what it describes as “fun in the sun.” Eastern Pools stated that its storeroom contains a wide variety of toys and floats, for swimmers of all ages. Eastern Pools went on to announce that most of its products exceed industry standards for “green ratings,” as the company is committed to improving the environment. Eastern Pools also announced that its inventory contains an array of parts that are necessary for pool and spa maintenance. Parts include pumps and filters, pool liners, solar equipment, and “aqua bots” that are able to clean pools quickly and thoroughly. Eastern Pools stated that its staff is knowledgeable about all of the parts and products that the store has in stock. Further details can be found at http://www.easternpools.com/store/

Eastern Pools closed by saying that it offers a full array of services, along with its pool and spa parts. Services include pool and spa renovation and repair, weekly and bi-weekly pool cleaning, the opening and closing of pools for the summer and winter season, pool cover cleaning and storage, as well as spa sales and installation. Eastern Pools stated that it has been proud to provide such services to the Canton/Akron area for over fifty years. https://www.facebook.com/Eastern-Pools-Inc-403681286368045/

