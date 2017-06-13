Regardless of its size, every business needs good accountancy in order to run properly. No matter what industry the business is operating in, proper bookkeeping is what will help the business stay afloat and keep making money. While keeping track of it all on your own is an option, it’s a risky one, and it’s always a good idea to let experts handle it for you – experts like Britannia Accountancy Services Ltd.

Britannia Accountants mostly offer accountancy services to small businesses in London , but their offer also extends to mid-sized businesses. The areas they cover are mostly located in East and Southeast London, including Eltham, Kidbrooke, Sidcup, and Orpington. They have already helped many businesses properly manage their finances, adding up to many years of experience that provide a detailed picture of what makes a business function.

Accounts preparations

BAS provides accounts preparations assistance at every stage of the process.

Bookkeeping

Helping your company function properly with comprehensive bookkeeping.

Taxation services

The amount of tax that your business must pay is established by the HMRC – with BAS, you can make sure it’s always handled appropriately.

Payroll services

With BAS, you can keep up to date with any new legislation involving employment taxation, benefits, and expenses.

VAT services

It’s important to make sure a company’s activities are completely in compliance with current VAT regulations, which is what this service is intended to help with.

Non-domiciled individuals

Helping clients handle income and capital gains from outside the UK.

Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)

The CIS presents the rules according to which subcontractors are paid for construction work by contractors.

Limited company formations

With its many opportunities for establishing businesses, the UK is a very popular place to open a limited company.

Tax planning

BAS can help any company with planning ahead with regards to tax.

With Britannia Accountants, businesses can count on some of the most reliable support services, as well as the freedom necessary to run their business as soon as possible. While the formalities stemming from running a business may be overwhelming to most people, with Britannia Accountants have made it their mission to provide the appropriate guidance that will help the company achieve its goal as well as keep up the momentum and keep growing.

It’s not easy for a small business to survive on London’s competitive market, but with Britannia Accountancy Services Ltd., keeping your business not only afloat, but in a state of constant expansion. As the challenges of a growing business keep getting harder and harder, Britannia Accountants can help bring the heat down to manageable levels.

With the current working environment being as hectic as it is, it is important to have a professional to lean on when it comes to managing a company. With Britannia Accountancy Ltd’s range of business support services, it’s possible to make the best of it and help your small business flourish.

Contact:

Romas Valunas

Company: Britannia Accountancy Services Ltd

Address: 12 Mulberry Place, Pinnell Road, London, SE9 6AR, UK

Tel: 020 8980 7441

Fax: 020 8923 5540

Email: info@britannia-accountants.co.uk

Website: https://britannia-accountants.co.uk/