The global Bench-Top Dental Autoclave Market is projected to reach nearly USD 64.3 million by 2020. In 2015, the industry stood at around USD 43.1 million. Factors that drive the industry are high patient awareness about sterilization and growing prevalence of dental problems. Popularity of mobile & remote healthcare services could fuel the bench-top dental autoclave industry over the forecast market (2012 to 2020). Favorable initiatives that advocate sterilization to lower hospital acquired infections can contribute to demand in the years to come. Such initiatives help lower expenditure that hospitals and healthcare centers have to bear in order to tackle the issue of hospital acquired infections. The global Bench-top Dental Autoclave Market is led by innovations and technological advancements.

Products and regions are two parameters based on which the worldwide market is segmented. According to products, the trifurcations are automatic, semi automatic, and pre and post vacuum. Being a highly lucrative segment, automatic bench-top dental autoclaves are expected to grow at a nearly 6.6% CAGR in the forthcoming years. These autoclaves provide quick and accurate results which is why their demand remains more or less high. In 2013, the pre and post vacuum segment dominated the industry because of high product penetration. Another prominent factor that propels this segment is cost effectiveness of the product. Demand is especially high in Asia and Africa. Such a trend may positively impact the market till 2020. A number of healthcare practitioners have begun replacing non-automated devices with the automatic ones.

Geographically, the worldwide industry is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. With revenue shares exceeding 40%, North America dominated the overall market in 2013. Regional drivers are high expenditure on healthcare, large dental procedure volumes, and widespread patient awareness. Supportive governmental initiatives and strict implementation of medical devices sterilization may further add to regional growth in the forecast period. However, it is the Asia Pacific region that may register the highest growth rate during this period. Improvements in healthcare frameworks and rising patient awareness in China and India are expected to further drive this region. Increasing dental procedures with growing need for safe medical practices triggered by an expanding dental tourism industry can positively influence the regional market till 2020.

Key companies operating in the worldwide Bench-top Dental Autoclave Market are Antonio Matachana, Midmark, W&H Dentelwerk International, Tutnauer, and Fona Dental. Most competitors adopt similar pricing strategies because the industry is highly price sensitive. Characterized by stiff competition, the global market focuses greatly on novel technologies and witnesses price wars. Competition is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period because of introduction of technologies, like automatic traceability system & double microprocessor. Market players take to brand awareness campaigns and new product innovations for long term growth & profitability.

Fona Dental recently launched the FONA XPan 3D Plus, a sophisticated diagnostic solution that is a combination of one-shot cephalometric and panoramic imaging and cone beam CT. It is the ideal solution for a host of radiographic tests. It is equipped with a one shot Cephalometric sensor that minimizes patient movements in order to acquire the best image without distortions and blurs.

