Chennai, Tamilnadu (webnewswire) June 13, 2017 – Summer’s gone and with the arrival of June, parents are already busy shopping school supplies for their kids. As schools are gearing up to embrace a new academic year, Baako stocks up fresh collection of school shoes just in time for the Back to School season. School shoes for students aged 3 to 8, and above 8 years are both available for purchase in the online store. Baako also offers attractive rewards programs for new customers.

A spokesperson from Baako India stated, “We always remain committed to offering the highest quality products that are easily accessible to our customers. We are excited to bring in our new school shoe collection for kids that are crafted with good quality materials and you can be sure that they easily sustain the scorching summer and oncoming monsoon rains. Shop at our site and you wouldn’t be disappointed.”

According to the company, all their products targeted at school children are loaded with therapeutic features, offers superior care, grip, space and manoeuvrability. Being manufactured with supreme natural tanned leather, they are comfortable to wear and easy on the feet. The fabric used inside possesses anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties alongside an anti-slippery thermoplastic rubber sole. All shoe models are suitable for both boys and girls, and come with a price tag of Rs. 4994.

“Our school shoes are offered in a diverse range of sizes to cater to different users, so there’s one for everyone. Monsoon means wet shoes, so your kids can be exposed to infections and other problems. However, our shoes featuring anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties will keep such concerns at bay. All our products come with a warranty against manufacturing defects for 90 days, so you can reach out to us if you find any flaws with our product. Durability and a right balance of style & comfort would be hallmark of our school shoes range as well,” added the spokesperson.

Besides school shoes, Baako also offers a trendy collection of formal & casual shoes and sandals for both men and women. Baako’s premium handcrafted shoes have already made a mark in the industry. The store also runs a loyalty program for customers as well. Shoppers can earn 10% cash back as reward points upon every purchase, which could be redeemed in their next purchase to avail great savings.

