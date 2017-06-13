We are government approved agency to handle all attestation or apostille work from Ministry of External Affairs and from Foreign Diplomatic Mission. We provide attestation for all Indian originated degree certificates, marriage certificates and birth certificates from HRD/ Home Department, MEA and Embassy of the concern Country. We are leading authorized provider of UAE embassy attestation, Kuwait embassy attestation, Saudi embassy attestation, Oman embassy attestation, Yemen embassy attestation, Nigeria embassy attestation and Algeria embassy attestation. We have our document collection center in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Goa and Trivandrum.
