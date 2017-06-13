Today, Aluminium is one of the major contributors towards construction. Be it commercial or domestic dwellings, Aluminuim have immense applications in various fields. It is second most popular metal after steel.

In the UK about 40% of the total productions of steel goes into construction work alone.Aluminuim enable all the modern constructions with ease owing to its good Strength to Weight ratio. This means that for the same strength, it would have a relatively low weight. What else does a civil engineer needs for building various structures?

Aluminum could be easily used for the purpose of a staircase. It is very light as stated earlier. And staircase is something where strength matters more than probably any other thing. Owing to the good ductility that it has, it could be molded into various fancy shapes according to the need of the owner. Not every metal gives that advantage at the same strength.

And what’s more added to this metal filled with immense strength is its presentability. Agreed Iron is a powerful metal and could be used for making a staircase, but then one must agree to the rust that it would constantly gather up and hence continuous galvanizing and other rust protection techniques that could be needed.

Aluminum is widely used to characterize Verandahs a lot. Nowadays, verandas are not what they were used to be earlier. These days, verandahs add a different dimension to the overall look of the house. Today all the lavish homes you could probably imagine just have a perfect verandah to it.

Aluminum helps to create some awesome and most attractive wall panels, nowadays most of which are ready-made from the factory and just need to be installed in the homes. Thereby cutting the cost of the customer by huge margins.

A beautiful patio always makes it to the dream list when anyone goes out spending for a decent house. And Aluminium does not fail to mark its presence even over here. For starters, Patio doors made of Aluminum Glass Fences surely are a hot topic for the people looking forward to having a decent patio for their house and that too without spending a fortune.

Aluminum doors are very light, yet strong and so presentable thereby adding that perfect edge to the patio. Moreover, Aluminium could be used in tables and chairs in the patio. With low costs of aluminum Glass Fences Central Coast which could be compensated in the making costs, owners could have a greater say when it comes to designing of the patio And so aluminum is the consumer favorite in various walks of construction starting right from basic to lavish needs.