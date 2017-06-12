New Delhi: 12th June 2017: The Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) marked the beginning of its global food processing event – World Food India with the launch of exclusive website for the upcoming event. World Food India will be the largest gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers, and organizations from the global food ecosystem. World Food India is being held in New Delhi from 3rd to 5th November 2017. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the National event partner.

World Food India website, www.worldfoodindia.in, is designed to provide quick and easy access to essential information to visitors, pertaining to World Food India. Visitors and interested corporates can register through the website for the participation in the event. Additionally, World Food India website offers specifics such the exhibition details, event agenda, investment opportunities in food processing sector in India, among others.

World Food India aims to provide opportunities for both investment and trade in the food processing sector for leading Indian and International companies. Encompassing the entire food spectrum from production to consumption, World Food India is looking at creating a better sourcing environment, thereby enabling higher returns for farmers, creating employment, and fostering entrepreneurship.

World Food India will provide a platform to showcase offerings and services along the food value chain which includes production, processing, packaging, technology, equipment, storage, logistics or retail. One of the key attraction of the event would be the Food Street which would showcase food delicacies of various states of India and as well as international cuisine.

Please visit the website for detailed information: https://www.worldfoodindia.in/