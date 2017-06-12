Greenwich (CT), USA, June 12, 2017 – According to CW Research’s Cement and Clinker Med Basin Price Assessment, Ordinary Portland cement (OPC) Med Basin price index tracking FOB in the region (prompt cargo basis) slipped below USD 40 per ton in Q2 2017. Prices fell in part due to Turkish exporters continuing to price aggressively in the market. During the same period, CW Research’s OPC clinker Med Basin price index (which tracks FOB pricing in the region on a prompt cargo basis) remained range-bound at USD30-33 per ton.

“Derived from our on-going discussions with active cement trading professionals, pricing is being pressured by a persistent oversupply of exporters and shrinking demand for imported cement in key traditional markets. Traders see no relief in sight in terms of cement sales – particularly with the start of Ramadan, which will halt construction work in Northern Africa,” observed Raluca Cercel, Senior Consulting Analyst with CW Research.

Clinker prices stable

CW Research’s ordinary clinker Med Basin price index remained stable in May. Industry players expect price index to slightly increase, as demand is strengthening in Western Africa. Notably Ghana and Ivory Coast are expected to pick up additional volumes as cement grinding capacity is increasing and domestic clinker production remains virtually absent.

Some opportunistic trades are also taking place. For instance, traders reported a shipment of clinker from a South Eastern Turkish exporter to a Spanish buyer at an FOB of around USD 29-31 per ton. Since the Spanish market is already oversupplied with domestic clinker production, the shipment is more of an opportunistic exception, perhaps in response to escalating production costs (electricity, in particular) in Spain.

