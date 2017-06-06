We know how important it is to keep you and your family safe from electrical hazards. That is why we offer a full service safety inspection for your home. Our skilled personnel can find electrical dangers like faulty wiring and exposed outlets, and we can make them safe for you and your family in Auckland so that your family don’t have to worry about any Electrical dangers.

Who Needs Electrical Safety Inspections?

Whether you want a safety inspection or your home or your business, we provide fast, reliable service that is guaranteed to make the areas completely safe and free of electrical dangers. We recommend a periodic safety inspection be done once every few years.

For those who have new additions to the family, we recommend a safety inspection take place before the little ones begin crawling. There may be dangers you are not aware of that toddlers and infants can have access to. When it comes to your family, you can never be too safe.

Structures with wiring that is more than twenty years old should also have safety inspections done to assess the integrity of the wiring. If you notice any power outages in your home or business that occur in specific areas or rooms, you should have your fuse box inspected.

Also, for structures that have been recently renovated, it is a good idea to have your wiring, outlets and switchboards inspected. You will want to ensure that they are protected from the elements and that they meet all safety standards and regulations.

If you experience any electrical problems in your home or business, don’t hesitate to call an experienced professional to come look at the issue. Electrical problems can become major safety hazards when left unrepaired.

A Full Range of Safety Services

Our trained professional electricians can offer you a full range of safety inspection services. We can examine all power points, switchboards, wiring, outlets, and electrical fixtures. We can also test the integrity of your smoke alarm and fire warning system to ensure that they are working properly.

We do more than simply inspect for safety hazards; we also provide professional advice on how to fix any safety hazards you may have. We will let you know what we think should be done to make your home or business as safe as possible.

We can also inspect new homes or buildings before you decide to move in or rent out. You will want to be sure the electrical aspects of the building are safe, and we’re the company that can do it for you at a reasonable cost.

During the inspection process, our electrician will walk with you through the premises, pointing out any areas that need improvement and offering advice on what could be done to make the area safer. We want to make sure you know how to keep your home or business safe, so we’ll take as long as you require to explain what the electrical problem is and what needs to be done about it.

Other Auckland Electrician Services:

GreenTick Domestic and Commercial

GreenTick Extra Power Points.

GreenTick New LED Down lights

GreenTick Solar Panels Installation

GreenTick Indoor & Outdoor Lighting

GreenTick Surge Protectors

GreenTick Electrical Safety Inspections

If you’re living in Auckland and looking for a electrician in Auckland or Electrician in North Shore, contact Jenco Electrical on 0800 453 626