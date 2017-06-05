Office coffee supplier 7 Grams Coffee have updated their website, making it easier than ever to find the right coffee machine and coffee package for offices of all sizes.

7 Grams, which was established in 2008, provides coffee beans and machines to more than 300 offices around Australia, including Mitsubishi Motors, Dell, the University of Melbourne, ANZ Bank and Toll Logistics.

Their range of easy-to-use coffee machines and bean packages can cater to offices of all sizes, and their machines are available for both purchase or hire.

Updates to the website include a cleaner, smoother layout for improved navigation, plus an interactive homepage slider feature that helps users select the right coffee package based on the size of their office.

The Office Solutions page is now more user friendly, thanks to the introduction of clearer icons that indicate how many people each corporate package is suitable for.

Once users click on a package, they are directed to a separate page where they can clearly see what’s included – such as free servicing and free coffee delivery – plus they can choose between two machines.

It’s also now easier to purchase coffee beans from the website, with the introduction of clearer product descriptions, images and pricing information.

Online purchases of coffee beans are also going to a good cause, with 7 Grams donating 5% of all proceeds from online sales of their beans to Save the Children Australia until December 2017.

Owner and founder of 7 Grams says the website updates were introduced to ensure that their customers continue to enjoy the same quality coffee and service, with the benefit of an easy-to-use website that facilitates a more enjoyable customer experience.

The 7 Grams blog will also be updated monthly to keep customers informed of industry and company news, trends and developments.

