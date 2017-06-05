For businesses in India, Diwali has always been an important occasion. Corporate gifts are given by companies to their employees, partners, important clients and many other people. There is huge market for Diwali gifts with many varied options and companies are always looking for the nest unique idea for Diwali gifts.

Off late, however Companies have started opting for personalized gifts for Diwali. These gifts are customized for each individual recipient in some way, by writing their name on the gift or a picture or maybe a customized message. Personalized gifts make more of an impact on the recipient and they are always treasured.

Now ChocoCraft, a Delhi based firm has brought in a new concept for Corporate Diwali Gifts – customized chocolate gifts https://www.chococraft.in/pages/corporate-diwali-gifts . They make chocolate gift boxes with beautiful Diwali designs. Companies can choose the design they want for the box. They can have their own logo printed on the box and even personalize the box for each individual recipient.

ChocoCraft also offers chocolates with prints. So not only the box but the chocolates themselves will carry the corporate logo or a Diwali design or greeting. The company launched this concept of Diwali Gifts in 2013 and in a short time they have made a name for themselves in the corporate world.

The company has crafted beautiful Diwali gifts for some of the top names in the corporate world like HCL, TCS, United Airlines, ICICI Prudential, Akzo Nobel and many others.