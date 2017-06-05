With the introduction of the first modern tablet – an iPad from Apple, the Tablet PCs Market in the U.S. begun to surface and gain ground. It created competition among the major desktop and laptop PC manufacturers who set out to obtain advantage of early movers in the U.S. market. Initially, Apple with its iOS dominated the U.S. tablet PCs market; however, Android based tablet PCs are expected to take over Apple’s share in the coming years. This research report will provide complete insights on the U.S. tablet PC market and explain the current trends and factors responsible for driving the market growth. The study will prove to be helpful for emerging players to know about the growth strategies implemented by existing players and help existing players in strategic planning.

The world has seen aggressive competition among tablet PC manufacturers after the launch of iPad from Apple. Within five months of the release of iPad, Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy Tab to compete with Apple. Since then, the tablet PC manufacturing industry has seen the emergence of numerous players. Most tablet manufacturers such as Asus, HP, and Lenovo among others released their models of tablet PCs in quick successions, but none of them could surpass Apple’s share.

The success of the tablet PCs market in the U.S. in future depends on how the usage of tablets evolves over time. The research report analyzes the tablet PC market in the U.S. based on the intended user of the tablet PC, screen size, operating platform used, and distribution channels, to get a clear understanding of the market. Our findings reveal that tablet PCs are largely adapted for personal use in the U.S.; however, with the passage of time, tablet PCs are expected to be widely used in the corporate environment as it helps in saving additional costs on desktop computers and laptops. Depending on the operating system platform, Apple’s iOS holds the largest share in the U.S. tablet PC market owing to its first mover advantage. Google’s Android operating system ranks second in terms of tablet PC operating platform as most tablet PC manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, HP, and Lenovo among others are incorporating Android operating system in their tablet PCs. The study also includes competitive analysis of all the major tablet PC manufacturers and information about their growth strategy.

The research report on the U.S. tablet PC market provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholders and their winning imperatives. The U.S. tablet PC market is segmented as follows:

U.S. Tablet PC Market

Unit sales and selling price by intended use Personal use BYOD (Bring your own device) Business use Corporate use Professional use



By Interface Unit sales and selling price by platform iOS Blackberry Windows Android Others By user interface Command line interface Graphic user interface Auditory interface



Unit sales and selling price by screen size Below 8 8” to 9.5” 9.6” to 11” 11.1” and above

By distribution channel Store based Mass retailers Specialty stores Distributors Others Non-store based Internet Teleshopping



The research report on the U.S. tablet PC market will allow U.S. tablet PC manufacturers, lawmakers, mass retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about tablet PC manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.

