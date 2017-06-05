Tin, a part of the carbon family, shares chemical similarities with germanium and lead. It is highly malleable and ductile and is capable of being transformed into thin sheet. Tin is unaffected by oxygen and water at room temperatures. It does not corrode or rust easily; hence, tin can be used as a coating material to protect other metals. Expansion in the consumer electronics industry coupled with rising demand in the food packaging industry is expected to drive the Tin Market during the forecast period. Additionally, its potential application in the solar energy industry is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The production of tin is concentrated in emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific. Currently, China, Indonesia, and Peru are the largest producers of tin in the world. Indonesia, one of the largest producers of tin, is tightening its rules for tin exports in order to crack down on environmental degradation and smuggling. Myanmar is also anticipated to emerge as a major supplier of tin in the world in the near future.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global tin market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2023. Market numbers given in the report describe the global demand for tin, but not the production or supply. The tin report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed analysis of the tin market by key applications. It segments the market into the following key applications: soldering, tin plating, chemicals, brass & bronze, glass, and others (including lithium-ion batteries, ammunitions, and solar cells.) The report also segments the market based on major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It further provides volume and revenue for each application segment for each region. This includes 12 unique country-specific analysis.

Based on application and country, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment and country with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain from raw material manufacturers to end-users. Furthermore, the study analyzes market competition through Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key market participants profiled in the study include Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited, Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd. (Thaisarco), Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., Guangxi China Tin Group, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, PT Timah (Persero) Tbk, Minsur S.A., Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto S.A., Metallo-Chimique International N.V., and Gejiu Zili Mining And Smelting Co., Ltd. Profiles of key participants encompass vital parameters such as financial overview, company overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, supplemented by a widespread secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from trade associations, government websites, and agencies. This has proven to be the most dependable, effective, and dynamic approach for procuring precise market data, distinguishing business opportunities, and obtaining industry participants’ insights.

Secondary research sources that are referred to include external patented databases, textbooks, financial reports, company websites, broker reports, commentaries, annual reports, stockholder presentations, and suitable patent and regulatory databases, statistical databases, and market reports, press releases, news articles, and webcasts specific to the corporations operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Chemical Weekly Magazine, ICIS Chemical Business Magazine, Hoover’s, Factiva and company presentations.

