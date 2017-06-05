Bengaluru, June 3, 2017:Digitalisation has been the buzzword today. It has a great impact on every walk of our life. In this process, the future of digitalization has been unpredictable. This was discussed threadbare at the event organized by FICCI and FLO at Hotel TheOberoi on 3rd June 2017. FICCI(Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. It is a non-government, non-profit organization which serves nearly 2,50,000 companies from private, public and corporate sectors. The FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) is a forum for women entrepreneurs, professionals and Corporate Executives.

The event discussed the past, present and future of digital India, under the heading “DIGITAL INDIA; QUO VADIS“(Digital India: Where are we going?) The key note address, delivered by Amitabh Kant, CEO NitiAayog delineated the government’s Digital India Programme. His address set a stage for an interesting panel discussion on where we are on the Digital India journey, what has worked well and what needs to be done.

Amitabh Kant, CEO NitiAayogstated that with a biggest technological transformation in 3 – 4 years we’ll see a huge acceleration towards virtual banks. We’ll bypass ATMs, POS, Debit and Credit cards. India is the only country which has billion biometric record attached to UID, thiswill help achieve complete digitization very soon. In all of this, women will play a very significant role; the persuasive power of women is going to change the face of India.Around the world, 40% of Nations’ GDP comes from women, whereas in India the total women working population is just about 24% adding only 17% to the GDP.”

FICCI Chairman, ShekarVishwanathan expressed that “the discussion would highlight the challenges of achieving a Digital India and pave way for digital literacy in the country. The discussion would carry pointers on how to handle the opportunities that a Digital India will generate.”

Author and Serial Entrepreneur Aroon Raman said “With the technological vision, Digital India has to be blended a clear and deep understanding of social and economic conditions in the society.Otherwise we might suffer the law of unintended consequences.’’

The Chairperson , FLO, Bangalore, Lakshmi Ishwar opined “Government’s Digital India Programme is transformative in nature and can leapfrog our society into a digitally empowered one. The challenges faced along the way will be several but we will overcome them”

Dinesh Malkani, President, CISCO, India@SAARC also spoke on the occasion. “The National President of FLO Vasvi Bharat Ram was the Guest of Honour. The event was well attended by media and invitees.”